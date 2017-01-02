LACD Elections Results-- Texas Chapter

A + A -

Congratulations, LACD-Texas!

It is with great joy that the Lebanese American Council for Democracy announces the official formation of the Texas Chapter, and the results of the elections for the committee’s positions:

President: Mr. Ajwad Imad el Hashem

Vice-President: Mr. Joseph Nawfal

Secretary: Mr. Charbel Nader

Treasurer: Mr. Georges Nader



President El Hashem congratulated the members of the elected committee and praised their qualifications and experience in the political arena, hoping the next phase will comprise productive activities and events. “We pray to God for continued guidance and wisdom”, President El Hashem concluded.