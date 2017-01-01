A + A -

A desperate manhunt has been launched to find a terrorist who entered a packed nightclub on New year's Eve allegedly dressed as Santa Claus and slaughtered dozens of young partygoers.

At least 39 people have been killed after the twisted killer stormed the Reina nightclub in Istanbul armed with an AK-47 and began blasting people at will.

As many as 16 of those dead are thought to be foreign nationals but there is no news yet if any victims are British.

The horror began after New Year's Eve early this morning when the gunman arrived outside the club in a yellow taxi.

He then shot dead a policeman stationed outside before storming in and opening fire with an assault rifle.

Chilling CCTV showed the killer dressed in the festive outfit brandishing the firearm inside the club.

Desperate partygoers jumped into a nearby waterway and hide in frantic efforts to survive as the massacre unfolded.

After killing dozens of people, the gunman fled the scene and remains on-the-run.

Claims that the attacker was wearing a Santa Claus outfit have been rejected by Turkish authorities.

The country’s Prime Minster rejected these claims, saying: “This is not true”.

His claim comes despite chilling CCTV footage apparently showing a man with a red hat on inside the nightclub.

Lebanese man killed

The family of a Lebanese citizen who went missing after an attack in a nightclub in Istanbul said on Sunday they have received news he was among those killed, Lebanon’s New TV reported.

The channel said the family had been officially informed of Elias Wardini’s death.



European 'among dead'

At least one European is thought to be among those killed by the ‘Santa gunman’.

Didier Reynders, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted to Twitter to say one person from his nation had died.

He said: “Unfortunately, we fear the deaths of at least a compatriot in the #Istanbul bombing.

“My thoughts are with his family and relatives.”



Funerals for the victims begin

A number of funerals for some of the victims have already begun.

Keeping inline with Islamic tradition, some of those killed are having their burial ceremonies just hours after the horrifying attack.

Here relatives of Ayhan Arık struggle to fight back tears as his coffin is brought through draped in the Turkish flag.

Pope Francis: "Leaders must fight plague of terrorism"

Pope Francis urged leaders to work together to fight the “plague of terrorism”, saying in his New Year’s address on Sunday that a bloodstain was covering the world as it started 2017.

Speaking to some 50,000 people in St. Peter’s Square for his traditional noon address, Francis departed from his prepared text to condemn the Istanbul nightclub attack that killed at least 39 people.

“Unfortunately, violence has stricken even in this night of good wishes and hope. Pained, I express my closeness to the Turkish people. I pray for the many victims and for the wounded and for the entire nation in mourning,” he said.

“I ask the Lord to sustain all men of good will to courageously roll up their sleeves to confront the plague of terrorism and this stain of blood that is covering the world with a shadow of fear and a sense of loss,” he said.

He said 2017 will be what people make of it.

“The year will be good in the measure that each one of us, with the help of God, seeks to do good day after day,” he told the crowd on a cold morning.”