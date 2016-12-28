living cost indicators
carnet
horoscope
markets
polls
jobs
writers
weather
advertise
contact
RELATED LINKS
APPLY TO FPM
ARCHIVES
ODIASPORA
OTV
SAWT EL MADA
search archives
HOME
NEWS
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
search archives
FPM
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS & VIDEOS
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
search archives
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
MORE
HOME
NEWS
Lebanon
World
Health
Business
Sports
Technology
Mena
FPM
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
SOCIAL AND MOBILE
U WITNESS
Living Cost Indicators
Horoscope
Markets
Carnet
Polls
Pdf Library
Search Archive
REGISTER
Writers
Jobs
Advertise
Contact
Weather
LOGIN
HI,{{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout
LEBANON
WORLD
HEALTH
BUSINESS
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
MENA
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PRESIDENT
FPM EVENTS
FPM LEBANON
CHARTER & LOGO
FPM WORLDWIDE
COMMITTEES
IN THE MEDIA
PARLIAMENTARY BLOC
APPLY TO FPM
ALL STORIES
ALL ANNOUNCEMENTS
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES

Communist anti-IS official killed in east Lebanon car bomb

28
DECEMBER
2016
  • {{article.caption}}
  • {{article.caption}}
A
+
A
-
Print
Email
Email
A
+
A
-

A car-bomb killed the deputy-chief of a small town in the Bekaa valley, east Lebanon, and seriously injured his brother on Wednesday, the latest in a string of bomb attacks in the region.

 

Khaled Ali Houry, a member of the Lebanese Communist Party, was killed in the explosion at 7.30am (Lebanese time) in al-Ain, near al-Hermel.

 

"Comrade Khalid was a member of the local Committee in the northern Bekaa Valley and was known for his impulsiveness, loyalty and dedication," said the Lebanese Communist Party in a statement.

 

Khaled's brother, Mahmoud Houry, was transferred to a local hospital for emergency treatment. His arms and legs were amputated following the attack.

 

No group had claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of publication, although there have been a number of similar attacks carried out by Islamic State in the region.

 

The Lebanese Communist Party run a volunteer group of vigilante fighters which fight against Islamist fighters from Islamic State and al-Nusra Front in the east of the country.

MORE ABOUT
{{article.title}}
ADVERTISE HERE
RELATED ARTICLES
comments powered by Disqus
JUST IN
FOR YOU
JOBS
LIVING COST
CARNET
BEIRUT, LEBANON
YOUR HOROSCOPE
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
HEADLINES
{{headlineCount}} new {{headlineCount == 1 ? 'update' : 'updates'}}
+ MORE HEADLINES
TRENDING
TOP VIEWED
TOP SHARED
today this week this month this year
{{article.title}}
Copyright tayyar.org 2002 2016. All Rights Reserved.
Terms of use Privacy policy Site map
Ⓚ by koein
JOIN
news by email
REGISTER
HI, {{username}}
Manage account
Change password
My stories
My announcements
Logout